Left Menu

Mumbai: Lalu, Tejashwi visit Siddhivinayak temple

Rashtriya Janta Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday visited the citys much-revered Siddhivinayak temple.The father-son duo offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at the shrine in Prabhadevi.Lalu and Tejashwi are in Mumbai to attend the INDIA alliance meeting of the opposition parties.The two arrived in the city on Tuesday after which Lalu 75 visited the Asian Heart Institute at Bandra-Kurla Complex for a routine check-up. Lalu went to the facility for the second time on Wednesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2023 19:56 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 19:56 IST
Mumbai: Lalu, Tejashwi visit Siddhivinayak temple
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Janta Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday visited the city's much-revered Siddhivinayak temple.

The father-son duo offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at the shrine in Prabhadevi.

Lalu and Tejashwi are in Mumbai to attend the INDIA alliance meeting of the opposition parties.

The two arrived in the city on Tuesday after which Lalu (75) visited the Asian Heart Institute at Bandra-Kurla Complex for a routine check-up. Lalu went to the facility for the second time on Wednesday. The senior Yadav had undergone cardiac surgery at the same private hospital in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Euro falls as ECB hike bets take hit on inflation, policymaker comments

FOREX-Euro falls as ECB hike bets take hit on inflation, policymaker comment...

 Global
2
SpaceX preps for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches on Thursday

SpaceX preps for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches on Thursday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Bhutan seeks to balance economy and environment with tourist tax

FEATURE-Bhutan seeks to balance economy and environment with tourist tax

 Global
4
The Transformation of Gaming Realms: Tracing the Journey and Influence of WoW on Video Game Sphere

The Transformation of Gaming Realms: Tracing the Journey and Influence of Wo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023