Left Menu

Discussions on seat-sharing, common minimum program on cards at INDIA meeting: Prithviraj Chavan

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2023 19:58 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 19:58 IST
Discussions on seat-sharing, common minimum program on cards at INDIA meeting: Prithviraj Chavan
  • Country:
  • India

Leaders of the Opposition's INDIA alliance would discuss seat-sharing modalities and formulation of a common minimum programme (CMP) at its meeting here, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said on Thursday evening. A similar experiment was a success in 1977 (when opposition parties came together to take on the Indira Gandhi-led Congress) and the attempt is to replicate it, he said.

''There will be discussions on the common minimum program, formation of a coordination committee,'' he said.

The third meeting of the alliance is being held at Grand Hyatt hotel in suburban Santacruz.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Euro falls as ECB hike bets take hit on inflation, policymaker comments

FOREX-Euro falls as ECB hike bets take hit on inflation, policymaker comment...

 Global
2
SpaceX preps for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches on Thursday

SpaceX preps for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches on Thursday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Bhutan seeks to balance economy and environment with tourist tax

FEATURE-Bhutan seeks to balance economy and environment with tourist tax

 Global
4
The Transformation of Gaming Realms: Tracing the Journey and Influence of WoW on Video Game Sphere

The Transformation of Gaming Realms: Tracing the Journey and Influence of Wo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023