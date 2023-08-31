Russia committed to increasing gas exports to Turkey, creating 'hub'
Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2023 20:04 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 20:04 IST
Russia is committed to increasing gas exports to Turkey and creating a "gas hub" there, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said after talks with his Turkish counterpart on Thursday.
President Vladimir Putin has proposed the gas hub as part of Russia's efforts to reroute its gas exports after a sharp fall in its shipments to Europe as a result of the Ukraine war.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Europe
- Turkish
- Sergei Lavrov
- Russia
- Turkey
- Vladimir Putin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rattled by the China and Fed double whammy
European shares fall as BAE drags defence firms, Fed minutes sour sentiment
European shares fall on dour earnings, Fed minutes sour sentiment
FACTBOX-Europe sees another year of droughts and wildfires
European shares drop on dour earnings, rate hike concerns