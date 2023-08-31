Russia committed to increasing gas exports to Turkey, creating 'hub'

Russia is committed to increasing gas exports to Turkey and creating a "gas hub" there, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said after talks with his Turkish counterpart on Thursday.

President Vladimir Putin has proposed the gas hub as part of Russia's efforts to reroute its gas exports after a sharp fall in its shipments to Europe as a result of the Ukraine war.

