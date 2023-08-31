Russian foreign minister: Putin and Erdogan will meet soon
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan will hold a meeting soon.
Two Turkish sources told Reuters on Thursday that the meeting will take place at the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on Sept. 4. The two presidents will primarily discuss Black Sea grain exports, the sources said.
