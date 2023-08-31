HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL71 PAR-2NDLD SESSION **** Govt calls 'special session' of Parliament between Sep 18-22, keeps agenda under wraps New Delhi: The government on Thursday announced a ''special session'' of Parliament for five days between September 18 and 22 but kept the agenda for it under wraps, triggering speculation. **** DEL38 BIZ-ADANI-2NDLD OCCRP **** Hindenburg 2.0: Adani family secretly invested in own shares, alleges OCCRP; company denies charge New Delhi: Billionaire Gautam Adani's group was on Thursday hit by fresh allegations that it used family associates to secretly invest hundreds of millions of dollars through ''opaque'' Mauritius-based investment funds to fuel the spectacular rise in group stocks from 2013 to 2018. The conglomerate vehemently denied the charge. **** BOM48 ADANI-2NDLD RAHUL **** India's reputation at stake ahead of G20 meeting; PM must come clean on Adani issue, order JPC probe: Rahul Gandhi Mumbai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come clean on fresh allegations against the Adani Group and said he must order a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into it as India's reputation is at stake ahead of the G20 meeting in the country. **** BOM47 MH-OPPN-LD MEET **** Mumbai: INDIA bloc leaders deliberate in informal setting to set agenda for main meeting Mumbai: Top leaders of the INDIA bloc began hectic parleys in an informal setting here on Thursday evening to chart out a concrete roadmap and evolve a structure for cooperation among the alliance partners to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. **** DEL51 G20-CHINA-LD XI **** China yet to confirm President Xi's in-person participation in G20 summit New Delhi: India has not yet received any confirmation on Chinese President Xi Jinping's in-person participation at the upcoming G20 summit, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday amid reports that he is likely skip the conclave. **** DEL73 BJP-MODINOMICS-LD GDP **** India continues to be world's fastest-growing economy, thanks to Modinomics: BJP New Delhi: Various growth parameters indicate that India continues to be the fastest-growing economy in the world and the country's GDP data for the first quarter of the current fiscal should come at around 8 per cent, thanks to ''Modinomics'', the BJP said on Thursday. **** DEL56 G20-BRAZIL MINISTER-LD INTERVIEW **** Will work on action-oriented efforts to improve global culture: Brazil minister on nation's G20 presidency Varanasi/New Delhi: Brazil will continue working on ''action-oriented efforts'' for improving global culture after it receives the baton of the G20 rotating presidency following the summit in India, the South American nation's minister Margareth Menezes has said. By Kunal Dutt **** CAL16 MN-LD-VIOLENCE **** Two succumb to injuries as fresh firing reported from Manipur Imphal: Two persons succumbed to splinter injuries in Manipur over the past 12 hours even as heavy gunbattle between two groups was reported from Khoirentak foothills in Bishnupur district and Chingphei and Khousabung areas in Churachandpur district on Thursday morning, officials said. **** MDS12 CHANDRAYAAN-PRAGYAN-2ND LD SULPHUR **** Another rover instrument confirms presence of sulphur in lunar region: ISRO Bengaluru: Another instrument onboard the Chandrayaan-3 mission's rover 'Pragyan' has confirmed the presence of sulphur in the lunar region by deploying a different technique, ISRO said on Thursday. **** LEGAL LGD22 SC-ARTICLE 370-2NDLD CENTRE **** Polls in J-K can be held ''anytime from now'', Centre tells SC but sets no time-frame for restoration of statehood New Delhi: Elections in Jammu and Kashmir can be held ''anytime from now'' as the work on updation of voters list is almost over, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Thursday but remained non-committal about setting a time-frame for restoration of statehood to the union territory (UT). **** LGD29 SC-FIRE CRACKERS **** Regulations become mockery if not implemented, says SC; wants to know what steps taken to ban non-green firecrackers New Delhi: Observing that regulations become a "mockery" if not implemented, the Supreme Court Thursday asked the Centre and regulatory bodies like Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) to apprise it of measures taken to strengthen the protocols to ban production and sale of non-green firecrackers across the country. **** FOREIGN FGN48 SAFRICA-LDALL FIRE **** At least 73 people killed in fire in multi-storey building in Johannesburg Johannesburg: A massive pre-dawn fire in a five-storey building mostly occupied by homeless illegal immigrants killed at least 73 people and injured 52 others on Thursday here in the central business district in South Africa's biggest city, officials said. **** FGN53 CHINA-MAP-REAX **** Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam and Taiwan join India in rejecting China's new map Beijing: Governments in the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam and Taiwan on Thursday joined India in rejecting China's new national map, issuing strongly worded statements accusing Beijing of claiming their territory. ****.

