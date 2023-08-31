Left Menu

BJP leader Bindal urges HP govt to roll back diesel, pulses price hikes

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 31-08-2023 21:20 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 21:20 IST
Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajiv Bindal on Thursday urged the state government to roll back the hike in prices of diesel and pulses under the Public Distribution System to bring relief to people of the state.

In a statement issued here, Bindal said the Congress party came to power in Himachal based on false promises and guarantees and fuelled inflation by hiking the price of diesel twice, first by Rs 3 per litre and then Rs 3.50 per litre, which had a cascading effect on transportation of all commodities.

The government has also raised the rates of pulses in the depots supplying commodities under the PDS, directly affecting 19.5 lakh families, he said.

Women in the state are still awaiting the implementation of the promise to give them Rs 1,500 per month, Bindal added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

