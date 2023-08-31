Left Menu

T'gana: Ex-minister Tummala Nageswara Rao invited to join Congress

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-08-2023 21:20 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 21:20 IST
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy and other party leaders on Thursday met senior BRS leader and former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and invited him to join the Congress.

Nageswara Rao is likely to join the Congress soon, party sources claimed.

Nageswara Rao's name did not figure in the list of candidates announced recently by BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the coming Assembly polls in the state.

Media reports claimed that Nageswara Rao felt sidelined in the party and that he had not been active in BRS.

Addressing a gathering in Khammam district recently, Nageswara Rao had said he would contest the polls to serve the people.

Nageswara Rao is a senior leader from Khammam district who had served as a minister during the current BRS regime and earlier in undivided Andhra Pradesh when TDP was in power.

