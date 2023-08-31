Left Menu

TN people will throw out corrupt DMK, says Piyush Goyal

He could see that the support of all sections of the people of Tamil Nadu swell to throw out this corrupt government led by Stalin and ensure that in the future Tamil Nadu regains pride of place in India and the world, the Union Minister said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-08-2023 21:31 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 21:31 IST
Accusing the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu of dividing people on the issue of language and misleading them, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said the people of the state will solidly back Prime Minister Narendra Modi and throw out the ''corrupt DMK.'' The DMK utilised every opportunity to divide people on the lines of language, Minister for Commerce and Industry said in a veiled reference to its anti-Hindi stance and added that this Dravidian party was ''misleading the people on different occasions.'' ''But the people of Tamil Nadu will stand unitedly to uproot the corrupt state government,'' he told reporters here. Lauding TN BJP chief K Annamalai for his efforts to unify people through the ongoing 'En Mann, En Makkal' (My Land, My people) padayatra across the state, he said ''the young and dynamic leader is taking the message of oneness to the nook and corner of Tamil Nadu.'' ''I have no doubt that the people of Tamil Nadu will stand with Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and Annamalaiji and will protect the state and India. They will work for the development, prosperity and corruption-free Tamil Nadu,'' Goyal said. He could see that the support of all sections of the people of Tamil Nadu swell ''to throw out this corrupt government led by Stalin and ensure that in the future Tamil Nadu regains pride of place in India and the world,'' the Union Minister said.

