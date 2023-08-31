Left Menu

BJP members boycott MCD House, Cong councillor objects to session being called on Raksha Bandhan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2023 22:09 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 22:09 IST
BJP members boycott MCD House, Cong councillor objects to session being called on Raksha Bandhan
  • Country:
  • India

Members of the opposition BJP boycotted the meeting of the AAP-led municipal House on Thursday while a Congress woman councillor objected to the session being called on the last day of the month and on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi during the House said ''we celebrate our festivals, but we also know our duties''. She took a jibe at the BJP and said ''people cannot run away from their responsibilities in the name of a festival''.

She also asserted that the opposition should not try to give it a political colour.

An AAP member said the BJP councillors not attending the meeting of the House ''was a matter of shame'' as he accused them of shying away from their duties in the name of Raksha Bandhan.

The Delhi BJP on August 29 had announced that if the House was held on the day of Raksha Bandhan, its members will not attend it and alleged that it amounted to ''harassment'' of municipal employees.

The festival this year has fallen on both August 30 and 31.

''If the Aam Aadmi Party holds the meeting of the municipal House on the day of Raksha Bandhan, then the BJP councillors will boycott the meeting,'' Delhi BJP's general secretary Kamaljit Sehrawat said at a press conference earlier.

On August 29, she had told reporters that the House has been called on August 31, the last day of the month, which is the day of Raksha Bandhan and ''we strongly condemn it''.

On Thursday, Congress councillor Naziya Danish vehemently objected to the House being held on the day of Raksha Bandhan. Leader of House Mukesh Goyal countered that a government holiday for the occasion was on August 30.

''The House should not have been called on the day of Raksha Bandhan, this is wrong,'' she charged.

Delhi Mayor Oberoi later at a press conference after the House meeting said it was unfortunate that BJP members did not attend the session, adding they should not try to give it a political colour.

When asked about weekly reports on cases of vector-borne diseases not being released by the MCD in the past two weeks, she said, ''I will speak to the officials on this matter.'' The House passed a slew of proposals including exponentially raising the quantum of a councillor's allowance from Rs 300 to Rs 25,000 per meeting, a move that has drawn criticism from the opposition BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Euro falls as ECB hike bets take hit on inflation, policymaker comments

FOREX-Euro falls as ECB hike bets take hit on inflation, policymaker comment...

 Global
2
SpaceX preps for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches on Thursday

SpaceX preps for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches on Thursday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Bhutan seeks to balance economy and environment with tourist tax

FEATURE-Bhutan seeks to balance economy and environment with tourist tax

 Global
4
The Transformation of Gaming Realms: Tracing the Journey and Influence of WoW on Video Game Sphere

The Transformation of Gaming Realms: Tracing the Journey and Influence of Wo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023