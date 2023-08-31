North Macedonia foreign minister urges India to help end war in Ukraine

North Macedonian Foreign Minister Burjar Osmani on Thursday urged India to use its means and instruments to assist in ending Russia's war on Ukraine.

Delivering the 44th Sapru House Lecture here, Osmani said North Macedonia counts on India's support to end the war which has threatened global security.

Osmani, who is also the chairman of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), arrived in India on Thursday.

''I am asking you to use your own means and instruments to assist in ending this war, and in bringing Russia back into the family of law and rule abiding nations. We can't go back to trying to snatch territory from other countries if and as we please,'' he said.

''I know that India upholds the principles of territorial sovereignty and inviolability as do we. I count on your support to help end this war and threat to our global security. Our people. The futures of our youths,'' he said.

Osmani said he had spoken with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday as part of efforts to end the war on Ukraine.

''I am not saying it was an easy conversation. I am not saying we resolved all or any issues. But dialogue between the 'unlike-minded' lies at the heart of what OSCE stands for,'' he said.

''The war in Ukraine doesn't concern the people of Ukraine alone. It should be and is of concern to all of us. It threatens world peace. Which is why I am not tiring to seek to mend this conflict,'' Osmani said.

Osmani called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

He is scheduled to travel Kolkata to visit the memorial house of Mother Teresa, an Albanian from North Macedonia.

