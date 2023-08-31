BJP dubs INDIA meet 'fight for survival', TMC says saffron party 'nervous''

The BJP on Thursday dubbed the third meeting of the INDIA opposition bloc as a ''desperate attempt'' for survival and asserted that there is no vacancy for the PM's post in 2024.

The remarks drew sharp reactions from the TMC, an important ally of the opposition bloc, which said the comments reflect the ''panic that has set in the opposition camp.'' The third meeting of INDIA began in Mumbai on Thursday to discuss its strategy to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections due next year and inclusion of new allies.

A two-day meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is being held in the financial capital of the country.

Senior BJP leader and MP Dilip Ghosh said the opposition bloc of parties with divergent views and interests reflect their desperate attempt to protect their identities.

''This is a desperate attempt by the opposition parties to protect their identities. We have seen such opportunistic attempts in 2014 and 2019 and also the results. The CPI(M) and Congress should first explain whether they support the corruption of TMC in Bengal. The people of this country trust BJP regarding good governance and national security, and there is no vacancy for the PM's post,'' he said.

The BJP leader said the meeting of opposition parties is more of a ''fight for their own survival'' than fighting against the BJP.

Reacting to BJP's remarks, senior TMC leader Santanu Sen said the saffron camp is perplexed by the opposition parties coming together.

''The saffron party is nervous after seeing that the opposition bloc going from strength to strength. The days of BJP's misrule in the country are numbered,'' he said.

Meanwhile, the TMC shared a post on social media platform X, saying the country is marching towards a brighter future with the INDIA opposition alliance.

''Marching towards a brighter future! #INDIA leaders have come together to discuss ideas for our nation's betterment,'' the AITC posted on X with a collage of pictures of party supremo Mamata Banerjee with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Abhishek Banerjee and Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge.

