US to curb visas for those it holds responsible for undermining Sierra Leone's democracy
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-08-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 22:16 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States will curb visas for those it holds responsible for undermining democracy in Sierra Leone, including in the country's 2023 elections, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Thursday.
Blinken said under this policy, the United States will pursue visa restrictions for those believed to be responsible for manipulation or rigging of the electoral process and for intimidation of voters, election observers and civil society organizations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- State
- Sierra Leone
- Antony Blinken
- Blinken
- The United States
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"Concerned over incidents of religiously motivated violence...": US State Department over vandalism of churches in Pakistan
China's government tries to defuse economic fears after real estate developer's debt struggle
US State Department’s ambassador for cyberspace to visit India today
"If they had allowed Virat Kohli to continue as captain...": Ex-Pakistan wicketkeeper's big statement on India's WC preparation
UPDATE 1-Iran foreign minister to visit Saudi Arabia on Thursday -state TV