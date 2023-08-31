Left Menu

US to curb visas for those it holds responsible for undermining Sierra Leone's democracy

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-08-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 22:16 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States will curb visas for those it holds responsible for undermining democracy in Sierra Leone, including in the country's 2023 elections, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Thursday.

Blinken said under this policy, the United States will pursue visa restrictions for those believed to be responsible for manipulation or rigging of the electoral process and for intimidation of voters, election observers and civil society organizations.

