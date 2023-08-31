"Will work for development, prosperity and corruption-free Tamil Nadu": Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Giving a call for a corruption-free Tamil Nadu, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party seeks support of the people of the southern state to uproot Chief Minister MK Stalin led-government. The Union Minister for Textiles, Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal, while speaking to reporters in Coimbatore said, "...Tamil Nadu and India will work for the development, prosperity, and corruption-free Tamil Nadu and in that we seek all the support of Tamil Nadu to throw out this corrupt government led by Thiru Stalin and ensure that in the future Tamil Nadu once again regains pride of place, not only in India but in the world."

When asked about the challenges faced by the textile industry, the Minister said, "The United States, Europe, and all the developed nations are facing depression and recession. Even China has seen a fall in their economic activity. In this situation, I am very proud that our textile industry continues to hold firm, and continues to do good work and I have no doubt in my mind that in the future we will regain the lost glory of textile sector of India and Tamil Nadu will be in the forefront of it." Taking note of state BJP president K Annamalai's padayatra 'En Mann, En Makkal' (My Land, My People)', the Union Minister said the young and dynamic leader wants to bring Tamil Nadu on the world map and he is taking the message of oneness to the nook and corner of the state.

"All of us are proud of our young and dynamic leader, Annamalai for the Yatra connecting the people of Tamil Nadu. En Mann, En Makkal has today gone into the hearts of every Tamil Nadu brother, and sister. Annamalai is a person who wants to bring Tamil Nadu on the world map," the Union Minister said. Talking about the G20 Summit under India's Presidency, Goyal said, "Our G20 presidency talks of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. i.e., the world is one family. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a theme, One Earth, One Family, One Future. Sadly some of the Dravidian parties are trying to divide the people of India, whether it is on the lines of language, or on every different occasion."

"They are misleading our young minds, young brothers, sisters and Annamalai is taking the message of oneness to the nook and corner of Tamil Nadu. We have no doubt in our mind that the people of Tamil Nadu will stand with PM Modi," the Union Minister added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)