Bhubaneswar-Utkela flight to boost toursim sector 

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik flagged off the first scheduled flight service to Utkela in Kalahandi district at Biju Patnaik International Airport on Thursday. Kalahandi is considered a commercial hub of Western Odisha which has seen rapid growth in its population and industry. The flight operation on this route will boost the industry and tourism sector.

A nine-seater aircraft operated by M/s India One Air will be flying on the Bhubaneswar-Utkela route. Commerce and Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu, Science Technology and SSEPD Minister Ashok Chandra Panda, Chief Secretary PK Jena, 5T Secretary VK Pandian and senior officers of the Commerce and Transport department were also present at the occasion. Utkela will now be connected with the temple city of Bhubaneswar by air. The travel time will be 1 hour 15 minutes. With this, the longstanding demand for flight operations to Utkela was fulfilled.

In order to increase air connectivity from the state capital to other cities and large areas, the Government of Odisha has started scheduled flight operations under the RCS-UDAN Scheme on the Bhubaneswar-Utkela (Kalahandi) route. The presence of attractive places and tourist destinations like Manikeswari Temple, Phurli Jharan Waterfall, Rabandhara Waterfall and Khariapat Wildlife Sanctuary will attract many tourists after air connectivity at Utkela.

Senior Doctors, Professors of Saheed Rendo Majhi Medical College and Hospital, Bhawanipatna, Kalahandi and businessmen from the city are expected to fly out and in frequently. Earlier, Utkela Airstrip was used only on a handful of occasions for flight operations during the arrival of dignitaries.

Chief Minister has always stressed transforming and developing each corner of Odisha. An airport at Utkela to connect the capital city was a much-needed aspiration of the local community to accelerate economic activity in the region. (ANI)

