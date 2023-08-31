"Khoon ka khela": Agnimitra Paul hits back at Mamata's "Khela hoga" remark

Responding to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "khela hoga" (game on) taunt at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the INDIA alliance meeting in Mumbai, BJP leader Agnimitra Paul said that Mamata Banerjee practices "khoon ka khela" in her state. Speaking to ANI, Agnimitra Paul said. "She (Mamata Banerjee) practices Khun ka khela (blood game) in Bengal. There is blood in her hands. She practised Khela in the Panchayat elections, in 2021 (West Bengal assembly elections). Every day 'khela' is going on in West Bengal. Is she not yet satisfied? She might get bold out while playing. It is just a few months. In Duttapukur, she has done 'khela'."

Elaborating on the atrocities in West Bengal, Agnimitra Paul added, "Today is Raksha Bandhan but in West Bengal, there is no protection for women. Every day women are being oppressed. This is Khela. At Matighara a little kid was raped and she died. The youths of Bengal are working at Mizoram. This is the Khela of death. Mamata Banerjee has blood in her hands." Responding to Mamata Banerjee's 'PM's face will be INDIA' comment, Agnimitra Paul said that the "khela" will kick off when it is officially announced by the INDIA alliance that Rahul Gandhi will be the Prime Ministerial candidate.

"Now she is saying that the PM's face is INDIA, but before 2024 when the PM's face will be announced that it is Rahul Gandhi then the "khela" will kick off. We will also watch how the "khela" is played," the BJP leader said. "Will Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee be all right if Rahul Gandhi's name comes up for the Prime Ministerial candidate?" Agnimitra Paul questioned.

Further taking a taunt over the lack of clarity on the Prime Ministerial candidate of the opposition bloc, the senior BJP leader questioned whether the country will be governed by seven Prime Ministers on seven days or one Prime Minister every month. "People will want to know who the Prime Minister will be. Will there be seven Prime Ministers in seven days? Or will it be one Prime Minister every month?" she said.

On Delhi Police not giving permission to TMC's October 2 rally in West Bengal, Agnimitra Paul said, "Are you not content with breaking law and order in Kolkata that you want to do the same in Delhi? The police over there are not the same as that in West Bengal. Try to cross the UP border and then we will see." West Bengal Chief Minister is on a visit to Mumbai to attend the third meeting of the INDIA alliance. Speaking to reporters after tying 'rakhi' to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his residence on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Mamata Banerjee said, "Hoga hoga, khela hoga."

On the number of seats, the TMC seeks to win in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC chief said, "Many". The first meeting of the joint opposition convened in Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18. (ANI)

