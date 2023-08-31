AAP demands seat-sharing discussion for all states at INDIA meet
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his party demanded that seat-sharing across the country be discussed at the meeting of the Opposition's INDIA alliance here.
When asked what transpired at the informal meeting of the alliance leaders in the evening, the Delhi chief minister said his party sought seat-sharing discussions for all the states.
''The meeting was good,'' he said.
A formal meeting would be taking place on Friday. Meanwhile, when asked if seat-sharing was discussed, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, ''It will be discussed soon.''
