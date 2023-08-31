Left Menu

Shinde chairs meeting of NDA allies on day when INDIA conclave starts in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2023 23:43 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 23:43 IST
Shinde chairs meeting of NDA allies on day when INDIA conclave starts in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday night chaired a meeting of his cabinet colleagues and leaders of parties which are constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The meeting was held at Shinde's official residence 'Varsha' in south Mumbai but its agenda was not immediately known. Shinde's Shiv Sena heads the coalition government in the state.

Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) and Ajit Pawar (NCP rebel faction), cabinet ministers as well as key leaders of the parties that are part of the BJP-led NDA attended the gathering.

Representatives of smaller outfits allied with the ruling coalition like the Republican Party of India (Athawale), Prahar Janshakti, Rashtriya Samaj Party, Rayat Kranti Sanghatna, Jansurajya Shakti Party, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi and People's Republican Party, among others, were also present.

The meeting was convened on a day when the national opposition bloc INDIA began its two-day conclave in a luxury hotel in suburban Mumbai to finetune its strategy to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Assembly polls in Maharashtra are due in late 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Euro falls as ECB hike bets take hit on inflation, policymaker comments

FOREX-Euro falls as ECB hike bets take hit on inflation, policymaker comment...

 Global
2
SpaceX preps for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches on Thursday

SpaceX preps for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches on Thursday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Bhutan seeks to balance economy and environment with tourist tax

FEATURE-Bhutan seeks to balance economy and environment with tourist tax

 Global
4
The Transformation of Gaming Realms: Tracing the Journey and Influence of WoW on Video Game Sphere

The Transformation of Gaming Realms: Tracing the Journey and Influence of Wo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023