Biden will visit Florida on Saturday to view hurricane damage
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-08-2023 23:56 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 23:56 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he will visit Florida on Saturday to view damage from Hurricane Idalia after the storm pounded the state with high winds and flooding.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
