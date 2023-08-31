Biden speaks with McConnell, says he was his old self on the phone
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-08-2023 23:57 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 23:57 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said he spoke to Senator Mitch McConnell on Thursday, a day after the Republican leader froze up for more than 30 seconds during a public appearance.
Biden said McConnell sounded like his old self on the phone and he was confident the senator would get back to the way he was.
