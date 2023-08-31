Will try to accommodate Govinda troop members in govt service: Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said his government will try to give jobs to Govinda troop members in government service. Govinda troops traditionally form multi-tiered human pyramids during the Dahi-Handi (Janmashtami) festival.

Speaking after the inauguration of the first 'Pro -Govinda League 2023', Shinde also announced that actor Abhishek Bachchan would be its brand ambassador.

"The Dahi Handi Govinda sport has been given the status of adventure sport, and now the players (Govindas) will be given facilities on par with those given to other sportspersons. All efforts will be made for accommodating them in government service," Shinde said.

Around 50,000 Govindas in the state have been provided with insurance cover. As some Govindas were left out, the government gave immediate approval to provide cover to additional 25,000 players, he added. A total of 16 teams are participating in the Pro-Govinda League. The first prize will be of Rs 11 lakh, second will be of Rs 7 lakh third prize will be of Rs 5 lakh and the fourth prize will be of Rs 3 lakh. Women Govinda teams and visually- impaired Govinda teams will also be participating in the league.

