Top US Senate Republican Mitch McConnell 'medically clear' -physician

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell "is medically clear to continue with his schedule as planned," the attending physician to the Congress said on Thursday, one day after McConnell froze up at an event in his home state of Kentucky.

The incident had raised fresh questions about the health of the top Senate Republican, 81, who had similarly frozen up a month earlier during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol. McConnell had also been sidelined from Congress in March, after he had tripped and was hospitalized for a concussion and a minor rib fracture. He returned to the Senate in April.

