Coups only make crises worse: Guterres
UN News | Updated: 01-09-2023 00:29 IST | Created: 01-09-2023 00:29 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sudan civil war spiralling out of control, says UN as more than 1 million flee
Rape by Sudan’s RSF militia used to ‘punish and terrorise’ warn rights experts
UN experts call to end sexual violence against women and girls by RSF in Sudan
US extends temporary protected status for Ukraine, Sudan nationals
Malawi and South Sudan announce launch of Presidential Compacts on Water and Sanitation