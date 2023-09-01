Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

US senators push drugmakers for details on low-cost insulin programs

Two U.S. senators are demanding that the nation's three largest insulin makers, Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, and Sanofi, provide details by Sept. 15 of their programs to help Americans get their insulin for $35 a month or less. Democratic Senators Maggie Hassan and Tina Smith sent a letter asking the drugmakers for information on eligibility criteria for the programs, including whether a patient's insurance status or income barred them from joining, and the steps insulin users had to take to sign up.

Judge sentences ex-Proud Boys leaders to 17 and 15-year terms for US Capitol attack

A federal judge on Thursday sentenced former far-right Proud Boys leaders Joseph Biggs to 17 years in prison and his co-defendant Zachary Rehl to 15 years, after a jury convicted them of seditious conspiracy for storming the U.S. Capitol in a failed bid to overturn Donald Trump's 2020 election defeat. The prison terms handed down by U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly for Biggs and Rehl, the first Proud Boys convicted of seditious conspiracy to be sentenced for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, were below U.S. sentencing guidelines and far lower than the 33-year and 30-year terms sought by federal prosecutors.

Florida's storm-tossed Gulf Coast takes stock as Idalia soaks Carolinas

Tropical Storm Idalia drenched the Carolinas on Thursday with torrential rain that threatened to trigger flash flooding, while officials in Florida, where the tempest made landfall as a major hurricane, stepped up recovery and damage-appraisal efforts. A day after plowing ashore at Keaton Beach in Florida's Big Bend region, packing Category 3 winds of nearly 125 miles per hour (201 kph), Idalia weakened from a tropical storm to a post-tropical cyclone and drifted away from shore into the Atlantic.

Uvalde mayor seeks resignation of prosecutor probing school shooting response

The mayor of Uvalde has called for the resignation of the local prosecutor, questioning her impartiality in the probe of law enforcement's response to a deadly 2022 school shooting in the southwest Texas town. Mayor Don McLaughlin, in a statement on Tuesday, said District Attorney Christina Mitchell's chief investigator was among the law enforcement officers who responded when a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2002. Law enforcement officers from several agencies waited more than an hour, while some children called for help, before eventually storming the classroom and killing the shooter.

White House urges Congress to pass short-term government funding, avoid shutdown

The White House on Thursday said it was working with Congress to hammer out a short-term funding measure to avoid an Oct. 1 partial federal government shutdown while longer-term spending talks continue. "It is clear that a short-term continuing resolution (CR) will be needed next month," an Office of Management and Budget (OMB) spokesperson said in a statement. "OMB is providing Congress with technical assistance needed to avoid severe disruptions to government services in the first quarter of the fiscal year."

Analysis-DeSantis 2024 campaign escapes battering by Hurricane Idalia - for now

Residents of Florida were largely spared a devastating blow from Hurricane Idalia this week, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also appeared to avoid the political peril that could have hurt his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. DeSantis and his allies credit his landslide reelection victory last year in part to his response to Hurricane Ian, which killed almost 150 people and caused over $100 billion in damage in Florida.

Trump pleads not guilty to Georgia election subversion, seeks separate trial

Former U.S. President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday to a Georgia criminal indictment accusing him of trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat and asked to be tried separately from some of his 18 co-defendants. Fulton County indicted Trump in August on 13 felony counts, including racketeering, for pressuring state officials to reverse his 2020 election loss in the state and allegedly setting up a fake slate of electors to undermine the congressional certification of Democrat Joe Biden's victory.

Texas top court lets ban on gender treatments for minors take effect

The Texas Supreme Court on Thursday allowed a state law banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors, such as puberty blockers, hormones and surgeries, to take effect while it hears a legal challenge to the statute. The ruling came after a judge last Friday blocked the law in response to a challenge by the families of transgender children and doctors. The law is set to take effect Friday.

Top US Senate Republican McConnell OK to continue duties, Congress' doctor says

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has been medically cleared to continue with his schedule, the attending physician to Congress said on Thursday, one day after the 81-year-old froze up at an event in his home state of Kentucky. The incident had raised fresh questions about the health of the longest-serving party leader in Senate history, who had similarly frozen up a month earlier during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol.

US Supreme Court's Thomas flew on GOP donor's jet, cites security risks

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas accepted flights by private jet last year and cited security concerns around the court's controversial abortion decision to justify some of the private travel, according to a disclosure form released on Thursday. Thomas listed 2022 private jet trips provided by Texas businessman Harlan Crow to or from Dallas, Texas, for conferences in February and May, and to a property in upstate New York's Adirondack Mountains in July, the delayed filing showed.

