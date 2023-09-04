US Domestic News Roundup: Jimmy Buffett, 'Margaritaville' singer, dead at 76; Biden takes economic pitch to battleground Pennsylvania on US Labor Day and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Jimmy Buffett, 'Margaritaville' singer, dead at 76

Jimmy Buffett, the American singer-songwriter who went from Key West beach bum to billionaire behind the always-on-vacation "Margaritaville" commercial empire, has died at the age of 76. "Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many," a statement on his website said on Saturday. It did not give a cause of death. In recent months Buffett had canceled shows due to health issues.

Biden takes economic pitch to battleground Pennsylvania on US Labor Day

President Joe Biden travels to Philadelphia on Monday to mark U.S. Labor Day in a political battleground state where the White House hopes his emphasis on worker-friendly policies will help propel Biden to another victory in 2024. After visiting Florida on Saturday to survey damage from Hurricane Idalia before going to his home state of Delaware, Biden, a Democrat, plans to speak at an AFL-CIO union group event in neighboring Pennsylvania, a state that helped him defeat former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Burning Man revelers unfazed by deluge and deep mud

Thousands of Burning Man attendees partied hard on Sunday despite downpours that turned the Nevada desert where the annual arts and music festival takes place into a sea of sticky mud and led officials to order the multitudes to shelter in place. One person had died at the event in the Black Rock Desert, authorities said on Sunday, providing few details. An investigation is underway.

Biden surveys storm damage in Florida, without DeSantis

President Joe Biden traveled to Florida on Saturday to survey the destruction from Hurricane Idalia and comfort victims of the storm, but he did not meet with Governor Ron DeSantis, a potential presidential rival, who opted not to come. Biden, who praised DeSantis during the visit, said he was not disappointed by the Republican governor's absence and said DeSantis had helped plan the trip.

Bill Richardson, U.S. diplomat and troubleshooter, dead at 75

Bill Richardson, a former U.S. diplomat, congressman, energy secretary and New Mexico governor who made his mark on the world stage by securing the release of Americans and others held by various autocratic governments, has died at the age of 75, the Richardson Center for Global Engagement said on Saturday. Richardson, who made an unsuccessful 2008 bid to become the first Hispanic U.S. president, passed away in his sleep at his summer home in Chatham, Massachusetts, vice president of the Richardson Center Mickey Bergman said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)