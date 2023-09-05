US Domestic News Roundup: Private market insured losses from Hurricane Idalia to be $3-5 billion - Moody's RMS; Biden takes shot at Trump on jobs in critical state of Pennsylvania and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Private market insured losses from Hurricane Idalia to be $3-5 billion - Moody's RMS

Private market insured losses are expected to be between $3 billion and $5 billion due to Hurricane Idalia which struck the Big Bend region of Florida last week, the catastrophe risk modeling business of Moody's said in a report on Monday. Idalia hit Florida's Gulf Coast with fierce winds, torrential rains and pounding surf before weakening but turning to southeastern Georgia, where floodwaters trapped residents in their homes.

Biden takes shot at Trump on jobs in critical state of Pennsylvania

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday took shots at his likely 2024 rival, Donald Trump, in a Labor Day speech aimed at shoring up support in Pennsylvania, a state he needs to win next year to retain the White House. A self-described champion of labor unions, Biden addressed union workers in Philadelphia as he sought to explain his economic policies to a public worried about the economy, despite easing inflation and low unemployment levels.

Texas attorney general Paxton could lose his job in impeachment trial

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the state's top law-enforcement official, could lose his job in an impeachment trial on corruption charges led by his fellow Republicans that begins on Tuesday. Paxton has been suspended from his position since the Republican-led Texas House of Representatives voted to impeach him on 20 corruption charges in May, including aiding a donor and persecuting whistleblowers.

Jill Biden positive for COVID, President Biden tests negative -White House

U.S. first lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 just days before President Joe Biden, who tested negative for the virus, is due to travel to a Group of 20 summit in India, the White House said on Monday. Biden's 72-year-old wife, whose symptoms were described as mild, last had COVID in August of last year. The president, now 80, last tested positive in July 2022.

Ex-Proud Boys leader to be sentenced for role in US Capitol attack

A former chairman of the right-wing Proud Boys group is set to be sentenced on Tuesday for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump trying to overturn his election defeat. Enrique Tarrio was convicted of charges, including seditious conspiracy, for his role in planning the storming of the Capitol, when thousands of supporters of the Republican then-U.S. president violently tried to stop Congress from certifying the results of an election that Trump falsely claimed had widespread fraud.

Burning Man festival road reopens, allowing thousands to escape muddy trap

Burning Man organizers reopened the road leading out of the remote Nevada desert festival on Monday, allowing tens of thousands of attendees to escape after they had been trapped for days by mud. But many of the 64,000 people who remained on site as of Monday may choose to stay one more night and watch the festival's giant namesake effigy go up in flames on Monday night, one day past schedule.

Ex-Trump White House adviser Navarro heads to trial over contempt charges

Former President Donald Trump adviser Peter Navarro will head to trial on Tuesday on two misdemeanor counts of contempt of Congress, after refusing to testify or provide documents to the U.S. congressional investigation of the attack on the Capitol. Navarro, a longtime China hawk who advised Republican Trump on trade issues and also served on the COVID-19 task force, has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Biden says he thinks US auto workers' strike unlikely to happen

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that he did not think workers at the nation's three large automakers were likely to go on strike, despite a looming contract deadline later this month. KEY QUOTE

US Senate races ahead of House on spending bills, aims to avoid gov't shutdown

Top Democrats in the U.S. Senate will look to gain the upper hand over House Republicans in talks over government funding when the chamber returns from summer recess on Tuesday, as the threat of an embarrassing October government shutdown looms. A bipartisan group of senators in the Democratic-controlled chamber was collaborating on President Joe Biden's request for a stopgap spending bill to keep federal agencies funded until deals can be brokered on the full fiscal year beginning Oct. 1.

