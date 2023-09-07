World News Roundup: WHO dismisses biosecurity expert after sexual misconduct inquiry, lawyer cries foul; Russian embassy in North Korea allowed new staff for first time since pandemic and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

WHO dismisses biosecurity expert after sexual misconduct inquiry, lawyer cries foul

The World Health Organization said it has dismissed a biosecurity expert after an internal inquiry upheld allegations of sexual misconduct but the man's lawyer dismissed the investigation as a smear campaign. The details of the allegations were not made public.

Russian embassy in North Korea allowed new staff for first time since pandemic

For the first time in nearly four years new staff have been allowed at the Russian embassy in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, the delegation said on Thursday, after anti-pandemic measures blocked most travel and lead many embassies to close. Russia would be only the second embassy known to be allowed new staff, after China's new ambassador entered in March.

China keen to work with Italy on trade despite Belt and Road misgivings

China remains willing to work with Italy to improve trade and investment ties, the commerce ministry said on Thursday, even as the only Group of Seven power to join the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) considers quitting the Beijing-led scheme. Italy, which presides the G7 bloc of wealthy nations in 2024, considers it has not reaped sufficient benefit from the deal and has until December to formally withdraw or its membership will roll over for another five years.

Ukraine's Zelenskiy tells new defence minister to rebuild trust

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tasked new Defence Minister Rustem Umerov on Thursday with reducing red tape and increasing trust in his ministry after a series of corruption allegations. Zelenskiy sacked Umerov's predecessor following the graft accusations levelled at the ministry by Ukrainian media, most notably over procurement. Military analysts said the shake-up would not have a big impact on Ukraine's war effort.

Analysis-Biden doubles down on emerging markets as Xi snubs G20

U.S. President Joe Biden arrives at this weekend's Group of 20 (G20) meeting in India with an offer for the "Global South": whatever happens to China's economy, the United States can help fund your development. Armed with cash for the World Bank and promises of sustained U.S. engagement, Biden hopes to persuade fast-growing economies in Africa, Latin America and Asia that there is an alternative to China's Belt and Road project, which has funneled billions of dollars to developing countries but left many deeply in debt.

After slums and monkeys, Delhi removes stray dogs from streets as G20 nears

Hundreds of stray dogs that roam the streets of the Indian capital Delhi are being rounded up by authorities and moved to shelters in the run-up to the G20 summit this weekend, according to animal activists and Reuters witnesses. Authorities have already cleared many slums in the city and put up cutouts of langurs to scare away monkeys from public spaces ahead of the meeting.

UK PM Sunak faces new vote to fill seat after lawmaker accused of groping resigns

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces another difficult vote to fill a vacant seat in parliament after a lawmaker who was given an eight-week suspension for groping two men at a London club last year announced he plans to resign. Chris Pincher, who now sits as an independent, announced on Thursday he would leave the House of Commons more than a year after he was suspended from the ruling Conservative Party by then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson last year.

Greek PM postpones keynote speech after deadly storm

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has postponed an annual economic speech scheduled for this weekend and will instead visit areas hit by torrential rain that has flooded homes and destroyed key infrastructure, the government said on Thursday. At least three people died and four were still missing on Thursday after storm Daniel, pounding Greece since Monday, triggered landslides, destroyed roads and power poles and carried away dozens of cars in muddy waters in the mainland port city of Volos and the surrounding mountainous Pelion area.

Backlash in China against draft law banning items that harm 'national spirit'

Proposed changes to a Chinese public security law to criminalise comments, clothing or symbols that "undermine the spirit" or "harm the feelings" of the country have triggered the concern of legal experts, who say the amendments could be used arbitrarily. The changes were first made public last week as part of a mandatory "soliciting opinion" process, as concerns mount about the increasingly authoritarian and nationalistic rule of President Xi Jinping.

Ukraine primes air defences for new Russian winter assault on power grid

Ukrainian air defence crews are banking on newer and better weapons systems to help prevent their country being plunged into darkness again in a second winter of Russian missile and drone strikes. Nearly half of Ukraine's energy system was damaged by Russian attacks last winter, when Moscow pummelled power plants and transformers with cruise missiles and Iranian-made Shahed drones. At times, millions of people had no electricity.

