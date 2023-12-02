Congress issues helpline number ahead of election results in Madhya Pradesh

The Congress party has issued helpline numbers for its workers in case of any irregularities during the counting process of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls. The counting of votes for assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to be held on Sunday (December 3).

An official statement released by the Congress said, "Under the guidance of Kamal Nath ji on December 2, 2023, a war room has been set up in PCC Bhopal. Any kind of questions and yourfor the redressal of complaints, a team of legal experts will be available in the presence of Kamal Nath ji." Most exit polls on Thursday said the BJP has a clear advantage in Madhya Pradesh and predicted Congress would fall short in its poll effort in the state where it was expecting to gain from "anti-incumbency" against the government.

These exit polls predicted that the BJP, which has ruled the state for almost 18 of the past 20 years, is set for another term in office with a huge majority. An exit poll gave the Congress an advantage, and another predicted that the two parties were on an equal footing. Kamal Nath, however, played down the exit poll outcomes, saying "I don't care about any exit poll. I have confidence in the voters of Madhya Pradesh," he told reporters on Saturday.

Madhya Pradesh went to the polls on November 17 for 230 assembly seats in the state. The Congress won a few more seats than the BJP in the 2018 assembly polls and Kamal Nath took the oath as Chief Minister. However, in March 2020, Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with MLAs seen as loyal to him, switched over to the BJP and Chouhan again assumed office as Chief Minister of the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)