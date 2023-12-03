Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Muslim Americans face 'Abandon Biden' dilemma - then who?

Muslim American leaders from six battleground states on Saturday vowed to mobilize their communities against President Joe Biden's reelection over his support of Israel's war in Gaza, but they have yet to settle on an alternative 2024 candidate. The states are among a handful that allowed Biden to win the 2020 election. Opposition from their sizeable Muslim and Arab American communities could complicate the president's path to Electoral College victory next year.

Former US Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor dead at 93

Retired Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman on the U.S. Supreme Court, whose centrist views and shrewd negotiating skills allowed her to steer the nation's law for much of her quarter-century tenure, died on Friday at the age of 93, the court said. The court said in a statement that O'Connor died in Phoenix of complications related to advanced dementia and a respiratory illness.

Inmate charged with attempted murder after George Floyd killer Chauvin stabbed 22 times

An inmate was charged on Friday with attempted murder and other offenses following the stabbing of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted in the death of George Floyd, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement. The complaint charges John Turscak, 52, with stabbing Chauvin about 22 times "with an improvised knife" on Nov. 24 while incarcerated at Federal Correctional Institution Tucson, prosecutors said.

US appeals court says Trump must face lawsuits over US Capitol attack

A U.S. appeals court on Friday ruled that Donald Trump must face civil lawsuits over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by his supporters, rejecting the former president's claim that he is immune. A panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit found that Trump was acting "in his personal capacity as a presidential candidate" when he urged his supporters to march to the Capitol on the day of the riot. U.S. presidents are immune from civil lawsuits only for official actions.

Reaction to the death of former US Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor

Judge rejects Trump immunity claim in federal 2020 election case

Donald Trump does not have immunity from criminal charges for actions he took as president, a U.S. judge ruled on Friday, rejecting his bid to toss out the case brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith accusing him of unlawfully trying to overturn his 2020 election loss. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan found no legal basis for concluding that presidents cannot face criminal charges once they are no longer in office. Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in the 2024 U.S. election, served from 2017 to 2021.

Chair of DeSantis super PAC quits in latest blow to presidential campaign

The chairman of the main political action committee supporting the presidential campaign of Ron DeSantis has stepped down, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, in another blow to the Florida governor ahead of the first Republican nominating contests. The resignation of Adam Laxalt from the Never Back Down super PAC, first reported by The New York Times, comes just more than a week after the exit of the super PAC's chief executive, Chris Jankowski, and as DeSantis struggles to hold onto his No. 2 standing in the Republican contest.

Georgia Republicans advance new US House map that maintains their edge

Georgia Republicans on Friday unveiled a proposed map of U.S. House of Representatives districts in the state for the 2024 election that includes a new majority-Black district, five weeks after a federal judge ruled that the existing map illegally diluted the electoral power of Black voters. The new map devised by the Republican-controlled state legislature also would dismantle a multi-racial district currently held by Democratic U.S. Representative Lucy McBath, a Black woman, potentially running afoul of the judge's order.

Indicted Republican lawmaker George Santos expelled from US House

Indicted Republican George Santos' brief career in the U.S. House of Representatives came to an end on Friday, when fellow lawmakers voted to expel him over criminal corruption charges and accusations of misspending campaign money. The House voted 311-114 to immediately remove the controversial freshman lawmaker, above the two-thirds majority required to oust one of its own.

Schwarzenegger lends support to families of Israeli hostages

Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger on Friday met relatives of three people seized by Hamas in Israel and now held in Gaza, lending his celebrity to support those whose loved ones are still unaccounted for following the Oct. 7 attack. Schwarzenegger gave bronze eagle sculptures to his visitors at a video production company in Santa Monica, just west of Los Angeles. In turn they presented Schwarzenegger with "Bring Them Home" dog tags.

