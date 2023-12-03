Left Menu

"People will bless BJP": Union Minister Scindia ahead of counting of votes in MP

Ahead of the counting of votes in Madhya Pradesh, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed confidence that the BJP would return to power in the state and people will bless the saffron party.

ANI | Updated: 03-12-2023 08:27 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 08:27 IST
"People will bless BJP": Union Minister Scindia ahead of counting of votes in MP
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the counting of votes in Madhya Pradesh, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed confidence that the BJP would return to power in the state and people will bless the saffron party. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "I have been saying this since day 1, that because of the development that has happened in Madhya Pradesh under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, we are completely sure that the people will bless the BJP and we will form a government with a complete majority."

He further said that the BJP had only 15 months to work on the progress of the state and they would return to power based on their good governance. The last state assembly polls in 2018 saw the Congress coming to power, with Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister. Later, Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 MLAs, switched over to the BJP and Chouhan again assumed office as Chief Minister of the state.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway at the counting centre in Bhopal as the counting of votes will begin shortly. The votes for the legislative assemblies of four states -- Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana -- will be counted amid tight security arrangements on Sunday, in the final stretch of the battle billed as the semifinal before the mega final in 2024.

However, the counting of votes in Mizoram, which also went to polls along with four other states last month, has been pushed back to December 4, Monday, the Election Commission (EC) informed earlier. The counting of votes at designated centres will begin at 8 am on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US obesity docs expect Lilly weight-loss drug to show similar heart benefit as Wegovy and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA says BD recalling infusion pumps due to compatibility issues and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

 Global
4
Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023