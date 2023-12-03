Left Menu

"Congress is going to lose in Chhattisgarh": BJP's Arun Sao

The halfway mark for the 90-member assembly of Chhattisgarh is 46. The counting of votes at designated centres began at 8 am.

ANI | Updated: 03-12-2023 08:38 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 08:38 IST
"Congress is going to lose in Chhattisgarh": BJP's Arun Sao
BJP chief in Chhattisgarh, Arun Sao. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the counting of votes progresses, BJP chief in Chhattisgarh, Arun Sao claimed that the people of the state have already rejected the Congress party. "The Congress party is scared and nervous. Whenever Congress is about to lose or lose, it blames the EVMs and sometimes it blames the Constitution. Congress party is going to lose the elections. The people of Chhattisgarh have rejected them," he said.

MP Arun Sao is seeking mandate from the Lormi assembly constituency against Congress' Thaneshwar Sahu. The halfway mark for the 90-member assembly of Chhattisgarh is 46. The counting of votes at designated centres began at 8 am.

The polling in the state was held in two phases. The first phase was held in 20 constituencies on November 7 with 223 candidates in the contest while the polling in the remaining constituencies with 958 candidates were held in the second phase on November 17.

A total of 1,181 candidates contested seeking a mandate to the 90-member assembly. In Chhattisgarh, exit polls gave Congress a clear edge, showing that the ruling party in the state is poised to return to power with the BJP also expected to put up a good contest unlike in the 2018 polls.

In 2018, the Congress won 68 seats in Chhattisgarh and the BJP won 15 seats. Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) won five seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party won two seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US obesity docs expect Lilly weight-loss drug to show similar heart benefit as Wegovy and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA says BD recalling infusion pumps due to compatibility issues and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

 Global
4
Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023