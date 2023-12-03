"Rahul's yatra had great impact, we will win more than 70 seats": AICC observer in Telangana

As the counting of votes in Telangana begins, All India Congress Observer in Telangana, Manikrao Thackeray said that the grand old party will win more than 70 seats in the southern state and exit polls also said the same. He credited Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra for the swing in favour of the party in Telangana.

Manikrao told ANI "Our party head Priyanka Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge made people understand about our policies. Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo visit has had a great impact. KCR behaved like a king and emperor in Telangana. Congress had given statehood to Telangana and everyone wished that it would become a good state, however, it didn't happen." "Congress will win more than 70 seats and exit polls also said the same," he added.

He further slammed CM KCR and also said that the Congress has worked on the ground by talking with everyone and that was the point that people's attention was shifted towards the party. "KCR spent so much money on advertising. He ran the government from his farmhouse, and did not provide employment to anyone. We have taken the party forward by sitting and talking with everyone. All the work was done thoughtfully, a program was made which created a better environment and people's attention was shifted towards Congress and now we can win in Telangana," he said.

The counting of votes began for 199 assembly seats in Telangana today at 8 am. The fate of 2,290 candidates from 109 parties including the national and regional parties will be revealed as the counting proceeds. A clear picture of the result is likely to emerge by noon.

The outcome of the Assembly elections in the four crucial States of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana will reflect the possible political variations that will be seen in the Lok Sabha election in 2024. According to the Election Commission (EC), Telangana recorded a 70.28 per cent voter turnout in the November 30 assembly elections.

Voters exercised their franchise in 35,655 polling stations that were set up across the state. The majority mark in Telangana is 60. In 2018, BRS (then Telangana Rashtra Samithi) won 88 of the 119 seats and had a 47.4 per cent vote share. The Congress came a distant second with 19 seats. (ANI)

