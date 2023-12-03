"Not even a single MLA or candidate will break": Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar on Telangana poll results

As most of the exit poll results have given an edge to the Congress party in Telangana, a few surveys also project a potential hung assembly, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday spoke about the possibility of MLA poaching and said that not even a single MLA or candidate will break. "We have made elaborate arrangements for all our candidates...They are safe & we will see that they are protected. Not even a single MLA or candidate will break...We know their political strategy...There is no individual we have fought the election of collective leadership. We will remain on the same agenda..." said Shivakumar while speaking to the media, hours ahead of the announcement of the election results.

However, he exuded confidence in the party's victory in Telangana and assured that there won't be any alliance between the Congress and the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi), going ahead. "We are hoping that the people of Telangana have decided for a change. I am in a very positive mood. We will give a government with good governance.....Some of our candidates have informed us that whoever these party (BRS) people have spoken to." said the Dy CM.

Meanwhile, on Congress' Chief Ministerial face in Telangana, Shivakumar kept the cards closed and maintained that the elections have been fought on collective leadership and the party would continue doing that. "There is no individual, we have fought the election on collective leadership and will remain on the same agenda", he said.

Meanwhile, the exit polls by major pollsters who released their prediction on Thursday said that Congress is expected to form the government and the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would fall short of the majority after its 10-year rule in India's youngest state. According to India Today-Axis My India exit poll, Congress is expected to win 63-73 seats in Congress and BRS 34-44 seats. It said the BJP is likely to get 4 to 8 seats and others 5 to 8 seats.

The counting of votes for the 199 Assembly seats of Telangana, which went to polls on November 30, began on Sunday amid tight security. The fate of 2,290 candidates from 109 parties including the national and regional parties will be revealed as the counting proceeds. A clear picture of the result is likely to emerge by noon. (ANI)

