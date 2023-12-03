Chhattisgarh: Congress ahead in early trends

The ruling Congress was ahead in 5 seats and the BJP was leading in a constituency as the counting of votes in elections to the Chhattisgarh assembly got underway on Sunday, the Election Commission said.

A TV news channel, however, said the Congress was ahead in 54 seats and the BJP in 35 seats in elections to the 90-member state assembly.

As per initial reports, Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister T S Singh Deo was leading in Ambikapur seat, while CM Bhupesh Baghel was trailing in Patan constituency.

Counting of votes in elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly started at 8 am on Sunday, with security personnel maintaining a strict vigil in counting centres in the state's 33 districts, including those affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE), a poll official said.

The elections were held in two phases on November 7 and 17. Voter turnout stood at 76.31 per cent.

Postal ballots were counted between 8 am and 8.30 am, after which the counting of votes through EVMs began in the presence of officials and political parties' authorised agents, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)