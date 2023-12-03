Chhattisgarh: Congress ahead in early trends

Left Menu

Updated: 03-12-2023 09:51 IST
The ruling Congress was ahead in 5 seats and the BJP was leading in a constituency as the counting of votes in elections to the Chhattisgarh assembly got underway on Sunday, the Election Commission said.

A TV news channel, however, said the Congress was ahead in 54 seats and the BJP in 35 seats in elections to the 90-member state assembly.

As per initial reports, Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister T S Singh Deo was leading in Ambikapur seat, while CM Bhupesh Baghel was trailing in Patan constituency.

Counting of votes in elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly started at 8 am on Sunday, with security personnel maintaining a strict vigil in counting centres in the state's 33 districts, including those affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE), a poll official said.

The elections were held in two phases on November 7 and 17. Voter turnout stood at 76.31 per cent.

Postal ballots were counted between 8 am and 8.30 am, after which the counting of votes through EVMs began in the presence of officials and political parties' authorised agents, he said.

