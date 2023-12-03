Left Menu

Rajasthan Polls: Gehlot leading from Sardarpura

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-12-2023 10:03 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 09:55 IST
Rajasthan Polls: Gehlot leading from Sardarpura
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is leading in the Sardarpura seat with a margin of 5,759 votes.

According to the Election Commission trends on Sunday, Gehlot is leading with 12,536 votes.

Gehlot is pitted against BJP's Mahendra Singh Rathore.

Among other Congress leaders who are leading are Mahendra Jeet Singh Malvia, who is leading in Bagidora seat with a margin of 9095 votes and Tikaram Jully from Alwar Rural seat with a margin of 4,878 votes.

Minister Brijendra Ola of the Congress is leading on Jhunjhunu seat with a margin of 7,295 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US obesity docs expect Lilly weight-loss drug to show similar heart benefit as Wegovy and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA says BD recalling infusion pumps due to compatibility issues and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

 Global
4
Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023