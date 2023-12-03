Left Menu

"It will be a historic win for us": Krishna Gaur, daughter-in-law of former MP CM Babulal Gaur

As the counting of votes for the state assembly elections began at 8 am on Sunday for assembly polls held in Madhya Pradesh, BJP candidate from Bhopal's Govindpura, Krishna Gaur asserted that the BJP will form the government with a full majority in the state.

BJP candidate from Bhopal's Govindpura Krishna Gaur.
As the counting of votes for the state assembly elections began at 8 am on Sunday for assembly polls held in Madhya Pradesh, BJP candidate from Bhopal's Govindpura, Krishna Gaur asserted that the BJP will form the government with a full majority in the state. Krishna Gaur said, "BJP will form a government with full majority in Madhya Pradesh. Our next target is to win all 29 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha. Congress has understood its defeat. It will be a historic win for us. The future of the state and country is secured under the BJP government. When we will be taking the winning certificate, it will be in favour of us."

Daughter-in-law of Babulal Gaur, who served as 16th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Krishna Gaur stated that Congress had no place in the Govindpura seat and after 12 pm it would blame the EVM machines for its defeat. "We are following the traditions of my father-in-law. Whenever our party workers used to travel to the counting centre they used to leave after applying tilak on their forehead and we are following the same tradition. Congress has no place in Govindpura seat and for the twelfth time the lotus (BJP) will bloom in the state," she added.

The counting of votes for assembly elections held on November 17 is currently underway in Madhya Pradesh. Boxes for counting postal ballots have been opened at a counting centre in Chhatarpur.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections were held on November 17, 2023, to elect all 230 members of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Voting was carried out in a single phase. Most exit-poll projections released on Thursday put the BJP in the lead, with the Congress seen to be coming up short and not cashing in on the 'anti-incumbency' as they had hoped to. Some exit polls, however, gave an advantage to the Congress party. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

