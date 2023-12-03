Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: BJP leading in 24 seats, Congress ahead in 22 seats

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 03-12-2023 10:12 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 10:11 IST
Chhattisgarh: BJP leading in 24 seats, Congress ahead in 22 seats
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The BJP was ahead in 24 seats and the ruling Congress was leading in 22 seats in elections to the Chhattisgarh assembly, the Election Commission said.

Counting of votes in elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly started at 8 am on Sunday, with security personnel maintaining a strict vigil in counting centres in the state's 33 districts, including those affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE), a poll official said.

The elections were held in two phases on November 7 and 17. Voter turnout stood at 76.31 per cent.

Postal ballots were counted between 8 am and 8.30 am, after which the counting of votes through EVMs began in the presence of officials and political parties' authorised agents, he said.

