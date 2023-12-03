Madhya Pradesh: BJP ahead in 115 seats, Congress leading in 44 seats

The ruling BJP appeared poised to retain power in Madhya Pradesh, with the saffron party leading in 115 seats, way ahead of Congress which was leading in 44 seats as counting of votes in assembly elections got underway on Sunday, the Election Commission said.

Counting of votes in elections to the 230-member state assembly held on November 17, began at 8 am on Sunday, a poll official said.

Postal ballots were counted between 8 am and 8.30 am, after which the counting of votes through EVMs began in the presence of officials and political parties' authorised agents, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)