Left Menu

BJP's Satish Poonia trailing in Amber, Kirodi Lal Meena ahead in Sawai Madhopur

Mehta is pitted against Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot.Pilot is leading with 8,775 votes in two of 20 rounds. PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra is contesting as the Congress candidate on this seat.Maharia, with 4579 votes, is leading in one of 24 rounds.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-12-2023 10:42 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 10:42 IST
BJP's Satish Poonia trailing in Amber, Kirodi Lal Meena ahead in Sawai Madhopur
  • Country:
  • India

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Satish Poonia is trailing in the Amber assembly seat by 921 votes, according to the Election Commission trends on Sunday.

Poonia is pitted against Congress' Prashant Sharma, who is leading with 16,100 votes.

BJP's Kirodi Lal Meena is leading in the Sawai Madhopur seat with a margin of 1,177 votes.

Meena, Rajya Sabha MP, is leading with 3,632 votes in one of 19 rounds, according to the Election Commission.

In the Tonk seat, Ajit Singh Mehta is trailing by a margin of 943 votes. Mehta is pitted against Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot.

Pilot is leading with 8,775 votes in two of 20 rounds. Among other BJP contestants who are leading is Subhash Maharia, who is leading on the Lacchmangarh seat with a margin of 198 votes. PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra is contesting as the Congress candidate on this seat.

Maharia, with 4579 votes, is leading in one of 24 rounds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US obesity docs expect Lilly weight-loss drug to show similar heart benefit as Wegovy and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA says BD recalling infusion pumps due to compatibility issues and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

 Global
4
Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023