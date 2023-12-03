Rajasthan polls: Cong's C P Joshi trails behind BJP candidate in Nathdwara seat by over 1,000 votes

Left Menu

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi was trailing behind his BJP rival Vishvaraj Singh Mewar in Rajsamand districts Nathdwara seat by 1,154 votes as early trends for the state assembly elections poured in on Sunday.Joshi has got 7,262 as against Mewars 8,416, the Election Commission EC website showed.In North Kota constituency, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal was lagging behind BJP candidate Prahlad Gunjal by 3,490 votes.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi was trailing behind his BJP rival Vishvaraj Singh Mewar in Rajsamand district's Nathdwara seat by 1,154 votes as early trends for the state assembly elections poured in on Sunday.

Joshi has got 7,262 as against Mewar's 8,416, the Election Commission (EC) website showed.

In North Kota constituency, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal was lagging behind BJP candidate Prahlad Gunjal by 3,490 votes. Dhariwal has got 8,558 votes so far while Gunjal has got 12,048, it showed.

Congress candidates took an early lead in some other constituencies.

In Jhotwara constituency, the Congress' Abhishek Choudhary is in the lead with 22,360 votes as against BJP candidate Rajyavardhan Rathore's 16,072, according to EC data.

Congress candidate Prashant Sharma is leading against his BJP rival Satish Poonia with 2,684 votes in Amber seat. Sharma has received 16,100 votes and Poonia has got 13,416, EC data showed.

Polling for the assembly elections was held on November 25.

Postal ballots are being counted first. This will be followed by the counting of votes polled through electronic voting machines (EVMs).

A total of 36 counting centres have been set up in 199 of the state's 200 assembly constituencies which went to polls. Election to the Sriganganagar's Karanpur seat was postponed due to the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

