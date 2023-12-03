Left Menu

Chhattisgarh polls: CM Baghel leading in Patan, state BJP chief Arun Sao ahead in Lormi

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 03-12-2023 10:59 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 10:45 IST
Chhattisgarh polls: CM Baghel leading in Patan, state BJP chief Arun Sao ahead in Lormi
Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was leading in Patan seat by a margin of 187 votes against BJP's Vijay Baghel after first round as counting was underway on Sunday for elections to the 90-member state assembly, the Election Commission said.

State BJP chief Arun Sao was leading in Lormi seat by a margin of 2,376 votes against Congress' Thaneshwar Sahu after the first round of counting, as per the EC.

Counting of votes for elections to the state assembly started at 8 am on Sunday, with security personnel maintaining a strict vigil in counting centres in the state's 33 districts, including those affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE), a poll official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US obesity docs expect Lilly weight-loss drug to show similar heart benefit as Wegovy and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA says BD recalling infusion pumps due to compatibility issues and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

 Global
4
Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023