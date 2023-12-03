Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: Chouhan, Kamal Nath, Tomar leading

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 03-12-2023 10:48 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 10:48 IST
In Budhni assembly constituency, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan of BJP was leading over Vikram Sharma of Congress by 13339 votes after two rounds of counting of votes for state assembly elections.

In Chhindwara, Kamal Nath of Congress was leading over BJP's Vivek Sahu by 5978 votes after two rounds of counting.

In Indore-1 seat, BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya was leading over Sanjay Shukla of Congress by 4268 1 votes after first round of counting.

In Dimani, BJP's Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar was leading over BSP's Balveer Dandotiya by 2021 votes after two rounds of counting.

