Cong leading in Telangana, Chandrasekhar Rao trailing in Kamareddy segment

The Congress was leading against its rival BRS in Telangana on Sunday even as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was trailing in Kamareddy constituency, the Election Commission said. The BJP and CPI were leading in 6 and one seat, respectively.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-12-2023 11:03 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 10:49 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

The Congress was leading against its rival BRS in Telangana on Sunday even as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was trailing in Kamareddy constituency, the Election Commission said. Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy was ahead of his nearest rivals in both Kodangal and Kamareddy constituencies.

As per EC's latest update, the national party was leading in 53 while BRS in 30 seats. The BJP and CPI were leading in 6 and one seat, respectively. The simple majority mark to form government in the southern state is 60 seats. The Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) has been in power since 2014, when Telangana was granted statehood and won the 2018 elections as well and is hopeful of a hattrick. The Congress had mounted a spirited election campaign with a view to unseat the near decade-old incumbent, even as the BJP also launched a no holds-barred attack against the ruling dispensation.

