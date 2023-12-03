BJP leaders celebrate as trends indicate edge for party in Rajasthan

With initial poll trends indicating an edge to the BJP in Rajasthan, celebrations broke out at the party office here on Sunday. Groups of women workers at the party office also raised slogans hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "BJP is going to get a thumping victory and will form the government," a party worker said. According to the Election Commission, the BJP is leading in 100 out of 199 seats while the Congress is leading in 78 seats.

