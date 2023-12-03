Rajasthan polls: BJP's Satish Poonia trailing in Amber, Kirodi Lal Meena ahead in Sawai Madhopur

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Satish Poonia is trailing in the Amber assembly seat by 2,986 votes, according to the Election Commission trends on Sunday.

Poonia is pitted against Congress' Prashant Sharma, who is leading with 21,673 votes in four of 20 rounds.

BJP's Kirodi Lal Meena is leading in the Sawai Madhopur seat with a margin of 3,506 votes against his Congress rival Danish Abrar.

Meena, Rajya Sabha MP, is leading with 12,275 votes in three of 19 rounds, according to the Election Commission.

In the Tonk seat, BJP candidate Ajit Singh Mehta is trailing by a margin of 3,607 votes. Mehta is pitted against Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot.

Pilot is leading with 14,398 votes in three of 20 rounds. In the Lacchmangarh seat, BJP's Subhash Maharia is trailing by a margin of 1,618 votes. PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra is contesting as the Congress candidate on this seat.

Dotasra, with 9,907 votes, is leading in two of 24 rounds.

