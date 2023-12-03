MP assembly polls: Union minister Kulaste trailing; Prahlad Singh Patel, Tomar leading
- Country:
- India
Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste was trailing behind his nearest Congress rival Chansingh Barkade by 8,989 from Niwas seat in Madhya Pradesh after fourth round of counting, as per the Election Commission. Another Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel was ahead of his nearest Congress rival Lakhan Singh Patel by a margin of 4,145 votes in Narsinghpur after second round of counting.
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar was also leading over BSP's Balveer Singh Dandotiya by 3,085 votes in Dimni after third round of counting.
State Home Minister Narottam Mishra was trailing by 2,243 votes against Congress' Rajendra Bharti in Datia after second round of counting, as per the EC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kerala: BJP, CPI (M) file complaints against Youth Congress for "creating fake ID cards" for their organisational election
Kodangal assembly segment in Telangana a litmus test for BRS and Congress amid agrarian dissent
MP polls: Probe begins into scuffle between Congress, BJP supporters in Jabalpur
Actor turned-politician Vijayashanti quits BJP returns to Congress, gets key party post
Terrorists, criminals, rioters let loose wherever Congress comes. It can go to any extent for appeasement: PM Modi.