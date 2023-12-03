Assembly results 2023: BJP crosses majority mark in Rajasthan

The Bharatiya Janata Party has crossed the halfway mark in Rajasthan, as per the Election Commission of India's latest trends. There are 199 seats in the Rajasthan assembly, and the halfway mark is 100. The Congress has been in power in Rajasthan for the last term.

Meanwhile, the beating of drums and dancing by BJP workers continued outside the party office in Jaipur as official EC trends show the party leading on 113 of the 199 seats so far. Congress is traling on 69 seats.

As early trends show the BJP leading in Rajasthan, state BJP president CP Joshi said, "This lead will keep growing. We will win over 135 seats." Moreover, the Bharat Adivasi Party - BHRTADVSIP is leading by two seats, Bahujan Samaj Party - BSP on three seats and Independent by seven seats.

The birth of BAP symbolizes the emergence of a formidable national political entity, one with a clear and unwavering mission - to unite and tirelessly champion the rights and aspirations of indigenous communities across the diverse expanse of India. The Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) was officially launched in the non descript village of Genji Ghata in Dungarpur district.

The former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje currently leading by close to 20,000 votes in Jhalrapatan. Both parties have reached out to the winning independents and rebel candidates in different levels.

Over 40 rebels from both the BJP and the Congress contested the Rajasthan election after they were denied tickets. Rajasthan went to the polls on 199 of 200 assembly seats on November 25. The majority mark in the state is 100.

In the Karanpur constituency, elections were adjourned due to the passing of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar. (ANI)

