"Jadugar ka jadoo khatam ho gaya hai...": BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat jibes at Ashok Gehlot

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has comfortably crossed the halfway mark in Rajasthan, Union Minister and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat indirectly referring to Ashok Gehlot led Congress took a jibe and said that "Jadugar ka jadoo khatam ho gaya hai." (the magic of the magician is over). As per latest ECI latest trends, BJP is leading in 113 seats, Congress in 70 seats, others are in single digit.

"BJP will win with a huge majority in Rajasthan. Jadugar ka jadoo khatam ho gaya hai. In MP, the BJP will form govt with a 2/3 majority. In Chhattisgarh, the party will form the government," Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told ANI on Sunday. Shekhawat said "I have been saying from day one that the BJP will get a huge majority. BJP will win in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.This is due to the work done by PM Modi to bring change in the lives of the poor....".

The red diary has caused quite a stir in the state after the sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha had claimed that the "red diary", which he secured from the residence of Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore during an Income Tax raids in 2020, allegedly on the directions of Gehlot. Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Smriti Irani attacked the Congress government over the issue of crime against women.

As many as 1862 candidates are in the fray with the number of voters being 5,25,38,105. These include 1,70,99,334 voters in the age group of 18-30, and of them, 22,61,008 are new voters in the 18-19 age group. The BJP has given tickets to 59 MLAs, including defected Congress MLA Girraj Singh Malinga and six Lok Sabha and one Rajya Sabha member while the Congress has fielded 97 MLAs including seven independents and one from BJP - Shobharani Kushwah who was expelled from the saffron party last year.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, assembly speaker CP Joshi, several ministers including Shanti Dhariwal, BD Kalla, Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Saleh Mohammad, Mamta Bhupesh, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Rajendra Yadav, Shakuntla Rawat, Udai Lal Anjana, Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Ashok Chandna and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot are among the Congress leaders contesting the elections. In BJP, leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore, deputy leader of opposition and former state president Satish Poonia, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, MPs Diya Kumari, Rajyavardhan Rathore, Baba Balaknath and Kirodi Lal Meena are in the fray.

BJP is contesting on all seats while Congress has left one seat - Bharatpur - for its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) like the 2018 elections. Rajasthan went to the polls on 199 of 200 assembly seats on November 25.

The majority mark in the state is 100.In the Karanpur constituency, elections were adjourned due to the passing of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar. (ANI)

