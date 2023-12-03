People have endorsed PM Modi's leadership, rejected Congress' false promises: BJP
With the trends giving the BJP a lead in three states in the assembly polls, the party on Sunday said people have endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and rejected the Congress' false promises.
Results show that people accept Prime Minister Modi's ''guarantee of delivering on guarantees'', Union minister and the BJP's poll in-charge for Rajasthan Pralhad Joshi said.
The BJP has been pitching ''Modi's guarantee'' as a counter to the Congress' plank of welfare guarantees.
On when the name of the new chief minister of Rajasthan will be decided, Joshi said it will happen ''very soon and smoothly''.
BJP leader from Rajasthan and Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's 'magic' has not worked in the desert state.
On the poll results in Telangana where the Congress was set to emerge victorious, Joshi said the party benefitted from anti-incumbency against the BRS and that the BJP needs to grow further there.
Joshi, who holds the Parliamentary Affairs portfolio in the Union cabinet, said if the opposition disrupts Parliament's upcoming Winter session starting Monday, it will face worse results than what has come today.
