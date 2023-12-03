Left Menu

Chief ministerial face, Lalduhoma attends special prayer ahead of poll results in Mizoram

Ahead of the counting of votes for the Mizoram assembly election, which will be held on December 4, chief ministerial face of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and party candidate of Serchhip Assembly Constituency, Lalduhoma attended a special prayer at a church in Mizoram's capital city, Aizawl.

Chief ministerial face, Lalduhoma attends special prayer ahead of poll results in Mizoram
ZPM leader Lalduhoma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the counting of votes for the Mizoram assembly election, which will be held on December 4, chief ministerial face of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and party candidate of Serchhip constituency, Lalduhoma attended a special prayer at a church in Mizoram's capital city, Aizawl. Lalduhoma attended the special prayer at Mizoram Presbyterian Church.

Many people participated in the special prayer offered at the Church. All arrangements and preparations for the counting of votes in Mizoram on December 4 have been completed, Aizawl Deputy Commissioner Nazuk Kumar said.

"Our counting day will be Monday, which is December 4, so counting will begin at 8 am and all our preparations are in place because we were prepared for Sunday. We have 12 counting halls and six returning officers. In each hall, depending on the size of the hall and the number of polling stations, we'll have a range of 14-7 tables. Then there will be a separate counting table for postal ballots," Nazuk told ANI. According to the exit polls, the two regional players--MNF and ZPM--are in the race to form government in Mizoram, with most predictions stating that the ruling party led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga has an advantage in the northeastern state while there is also a possibility of a hung assembly.

In elections held on November 7 to the 40-member Mizoram assembly, the Mizo National Front (MNF) faces a challenge from the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Congress and BJP. Following the postponement of the counting of votes for the Mizoram assembly elections, Chief Electoral Officer Madhup Vyas said that the Election Commission of India agreed to the request of social organisations and political parties as "Sunday being devoted to church duties and prayers." (ANI)

