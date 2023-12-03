Left Menu

Chhattisgarh voters have shown faith in PM Modi's works, rejected CM Baghel's promises: Raman Singh

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 03-12-2023 12:38 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 12:38 IST
Chhattisgarh voters have shown faith in PM Modi's works, rejected CM Baghel's promises: Raman Singh
  • Country:
  • India

With the BJP leading in vote counting trends for the Chhattisgarh assembly polls, former state chief minister Raman Singh on Sunday said showed the people have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's works and guarantees and not in CM Bhupesh Baghel's promises.

Talking to reporters here, senior BJP leader Singh said the vote counting trends in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan show the BJP is heading to form government with a clear majority in the three states.

Singh was leading over Congress' Girish Dewangan in Rajnandgaon seat by 13,279 votes after fourth round of counting of votes for the state assembly elections, as per the Election Commission.

The people have rejected CM Baghel, Singh said.

Hailing the role of top BJP leaders in the Chhattisgarh elections campaign, Singh said, "The people of the state have shown faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's works and guarantees. The PM, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda gave sufficient time (for electioneering) in Chhattisgarh." The people have shown faith in Modi's guarantees and not Baghel's promises, which is evident in the trends, the BJP leader said.

Asked whether he will be made the chief minister if the BJP wins in the state, Singh said he has never asked for anything from the party high command and whatever responsibility they give to him, he discharges it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US obesity docs expect Lilly weight-loss drug to show similar heart benefit as Wegovy and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA says BD recalling infusion pumps due to compatibility issues and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

 Global
4
Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023