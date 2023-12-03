Chhattisgarh voters have shown faith in PM Modi's works, rejected CM Baghel's promises: Raman Singh

With the BJP leading in vote counting trends for the Chhattisgarh assembly polls, former state chief minister Raman Singh on Sunday said showed the people have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's works and guarantees and not in CM Bhupesh Baghel's promises.

Talking to reporters here, senior BJP leader Singh said the vote counting trends in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan show the BJP is heading to form government with a clear majority in the three states.

Singh was leading over Congress' Girish Dewangan in Rajnandgaon seat by 13,279 votes after fourth round of counting of votes for the state assembly elections, as per the Election Commission.

The people have rejected CM Baghel, Singh said.

Hailing the role of top BJP leaders in the Chhattisgarh elections campaign, Singh said, "The people of the state have shown faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's works and guarantees. The PM, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda gave sufficient time (for electioneering) in Chhattisgarh." The people have shown faith in Modi's guarantees and not Baghel's promises, which is evident in the trends, the BJP leader said.

Asked whether he will be made the chief minister if the BJP wins in the state, Singh said he has never asked for anything from the party high command and whatever responsibility they give to him, he discharges it.

